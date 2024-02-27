Commercial activities and other business concerns in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, were grounded for hours on Tuesday as members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and some traders, protested against the current economic hardship and food inflation in the country.

The protesters, mostly civil servants, who converged on the popular Olaiya junction, in Osogbo, later marched through the MDS, Ayetoro and Olonkoro, chanting solidarity songs to denounce what they termed unfriendly economic policies of President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

They urged the Federal Government to review its economic policies to mitigate the suffering of the masses by addressing exorbitant prices of foodstuff and other essential commodities in the market.

Led by the Osun State chairman of NLC, Christopher Arapasopo, the demonstrators had a brief stopover at Nelson Mandela Park, before proceeding to other designated areas, including Ayetoro and Igbono.

Our correspondent, who monitored the protest, reports that other affiliates of the NLC that joined the protest include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others labour unions.

The protest caused gridlock along Osogbo/Gbongan-Ibadan expressway as motorists, commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators meandered through the army of protesters to have a thoroughfare.

However, there was heavy security presence with anti-riot policemen, operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at strategic locations to ensure that the exercise was not hijacked by hoodlums and other criminal elements.

While addressing the protesters, ASUU coordinator for Akure zone, Adeola Egbedokun, observed that Nigerians were going through a lot of tribulation, just as he charged the Federal Government to reverse its policies that have impacted negatively on the citizenry.

He expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of some members of the public to the protest, stressing that there should be collective involvement of all in the struggle to save the nation from the throes of poverty and frustration.

Also speaking, the chairman of the NLC in Osun State, Mr Arapasopo, implored the Federal Government to immediately find solutions to the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

“What Tinubu promised during his electioneering campaign was a reprieve for Nigerians, but what we are seeing now is the opposite of that. He must immediately come up with solutions. People are hungry and they are angry. We don’t want the situation to go out of hand. There is need for measures that will immediately address the situation,” he said.

One of the leaders of the CSOs, Waheed Saka, urged the government not to test the will of the masses through inhuman policies, saying that timely intervention should be provided to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and increasing inflationary rates, which he noted had adversely affected the nation’s economy.

