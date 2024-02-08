No fewer than 250 organisations, including industries, worship places and night clubs, have been sealed for noise pollution and other environmental infractions in Lagos State over the last three months.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) said the action is part of its efforts to achieve an improved, safer and sustainable environment in the state.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, disclosed on Thursday, during the agency’s one-day capacity-building training for its accredited consultants across the state. The programme, organised in conjunction with the Climate Transition Academy, was held in the Central Business Development Area, Ikeja, Lagos.

He stressed that the agency had embarked on a lot of reforms geared towards achieving a noiseless, cleaner, safer and pollution-free Lagos.

Mr Ajayi said that the training was to update the consultants’ knowledge of current trends in addressing global climate change challenges and other environmental problems for sustainable development.

He charged the accredited consultants to support the state government’s bid to deliver a safer, healthier and sustainable environment through the adoption of Environment Social Governance (ESG) global model in tackling identified environmental challenges.

Mr Ajayi emphasised that the training of LASEPA accredited consultants became necessary so as to update their knowledge and increase their capacities in the application of the global standard model in managing environmental issues, especially climate change problem and their associated greenhouse gas emissions.

He further added that in achieving its ministerial mandate, the agency would strengthen its enforcement measures to ensure compliance with government regulations towards achieving a cleaner and sustainable environment in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of the state.

In his remarks, Executive Director, Carbon Limits Nigeria, James Ogunleye, who spoke on behalf of other facilitators, stated that the programme would help to expose LASEPA-accredited consultants and broaden their knowledge of current global practices in a sustainable environment.

He noted that there was a great departure from the old practice of consultants just knowing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Environmental Audit Report (EAR), and Environmental Impact Analysis (EIA) to qualify as a consultant.

