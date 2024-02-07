In its effort to curb Sexual and Gender Based Violence(SGBV) and capture more schools in its Educational Advocacy Campaign, The DOHS Cares for Vulnerable Women and Children Foundation visited and sensitized students of Ojoku and Mokoya Senior Secondary School in Ajegunle/ Olodi Apapa environs of Lagos state about the intersections between mental health and gender based violence on the 31st of January 2024 to mark the International Day Of Education.

A facilitator at the programme, Magdalene Sati, who spoke on methods to prevent abuse and avenues for survivors to heal, reiterated the importance of speaking up against abuse to the students, saying that is the surest means of breaking the cycle of violence.

Also speaking during the event, The founder of the organization, Ololade Ajayi, said that “on a psychological level, sexual and Gender Based Violence is traumatizing and it can lead to mental and social health issues. Many victims and survivors of GBV are restrained from their potentials by the memory of their tragic experience, especially when stigmatization and victim shaming occurs, survivors’ ability to de-traumatize and heal are worsened.”

She disclosed that those are the issues that the DOHS Cares Foundation seeks to address through the creation of Club Therapy in Government secondary schools in rural communities; a Bibliotherapy club that uses the power in soft spoken words to help survivors of abuse heal, provide information for victims and survivors, pertaining to securing justice and receiving support such as psycho-social counselling as well as serves as a safe space for survivors to open up about their abuse experience .

This initiative by DOHS Cares Foundation addresses SDG 3, 4 and 5 respectively and is in line with the Foundation’s mission of fostering a new generation of human rights advocates that launches rockets of hope into mental spaces already overcrowded with trauma.

