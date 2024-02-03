Voting has begun in Surulere Federal Constituency 1, Surulere, Lagos state.
In some of the polling units visited, PREMIUM TIMES observed voters performing their civic right amid presence of security operatives.
The House of Representatives bye-election is expected to fill in the vacancy left by
the former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila following his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.
The election, which kicked off in some polling units around 8:30 a.m. is expected to close at 2:30 p.m.
According to the Public Affairs Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State, Adenike Oriowo, 121,111 voters are expected to participate in the election.
INEC also disclosed that 12 candidates are jostling for the vacant seat.
As of the time of filing this report, the ongoing bye-election has recorded low voter turnout.
