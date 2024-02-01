The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the filing of employers’ annual tax returns by one week, beginning from 1 February to 7 February.

In a public notice signed by its Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, the LIRS said the extension was in view of the recent downtime experienced on the e-tax portal.

“Statutorily, the filing of annual tax returns by companies expires on 31 January of each fiscal year and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters. Taxpayers are hereby advised to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.

“This extension is aimed at providing taxpayers with additional time to ensure accurate and timely submission of their annual tax returns,” he said.

Mr Subair urged employers of labour to take advantage of the extension to avoid penalties and other statutory sanctions outlined in section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2011.

He implored employers within the state, who are experiencing difficulties in the filing of their annual tax returns, to call the agency’s customer service centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700 2255 5477) or visit the help desks at various tax stations.

“It is important to adhere to the revised deadline to maintain compliance and avoid any potential penalties. For further details or inquiries, we encourage taxpayers to visit the agency’s website at www.lirs.gov.ng, follow LIRS on social media platforms, or contact us via email at etaxinfo@lirs.net,” the LIRS boss stated.

