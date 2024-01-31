Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has departed for Beijing, China, as part of efforts to fulfil his promise of delivering a multimodal transportation system for Lagos residents.

He would also attend meetings aimed at strengthening trade and investment relations between China and Lagos State.

In a statement, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Mr Sanwo-Olu will also be in talks with the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) regarding the Lagos metro Blue railway line.

The CCECC constructed the first phase of the Lagos Metro Blue railway line, which spans 13 kilometres from Marina to Mile 2.

Mr Akosile said the governor will also inspect the headquarters of the Chinese construction giants and some ongoing projects undertaken around Beijing.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu will depart Beijing for Dalian later in the week for a visit to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation headquarters and CRRC Lvshun base.

“During his visit, he is scheduled to hold a high-level official meeting with the Head of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, CRRC Dalian,” Mr Akosile said.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected child trafficker in Lagos

He noted that there would also be a technical discussion on the DMUs for the Red Line and EMUs for the Blue Line between the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), CCECC and CRRC Dalian.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is accompanied on the trip by the Commissioner for Transportation, Seun Osiyemi; Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Temitope Adewale; Chairman, House Committee on Environment parastatals, Rasheed Shabi; Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo and Director, Rail Transport, Mr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga, among other officials.

“The Governor and the entourage are billed to return to Lagos next week,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

