Gunmen, on Saturday, kidnapped Akeem Akintola, the Oyo State Chairman, Tipper, Lorry and Quarry Park Management System (PMS).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Akintola, popularly known as KUSO, was kidnapped at his residence in the Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan.
A source, who did not want his name published, said that the gunmen stormed Mr Akintola’s residence in the early hours of Saturday and abducted him to an unknown destination.
Efforts by a NAN correspondent to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive.
Several calls put through to his number were not answered.
(NAN)
