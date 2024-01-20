The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Wednesday, said that the man captured in a viral video making the rounds on social media allegedly attempting to “traffic drugs” through a passenger is not a staff of the agency.

According to a statement issued by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, the agency affirmed that the incident occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m.

“The Authority wishes to set the records straight by stating that the officer being manhandled in the video is not a staff of FAAN,” the statement said.

FAAN said the culprit has been identified as a member of the staff of Pathfinder, a private company. However, his name was not mentioned in the statement.

Pathfinder is a concession/private company that works with airlines in the airport. The company has yet to comment on the matter.

In a viral video being circulated across social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), the man was seen kneeling before another man (passenger) as passersby looked on.

In commentaries about the incident, some social media users claimed the man was an official of FAAN and accused him of attempting to smuggle illicit “drugs” into the passenger’s luggage.

“Tell me the f***ing content of this drug,” the passenger said as he slapped the man.

The video generated reactions from many Nigerians who expressed concerns that many innocent citizens have been wrongly accused of drug trafficking through such acts. They also urged the authorities to investigate the matter properly to curb future occurrences.

“This is how innocent people get framed for crimes they didn’t commit. Only God knows how many individuals have become victims of such injustice,” an X user, Adunni said.

In another tweet, @Irunnia said: “Imagine he was caught and sentenced to death. Nobody will believe him when he doesn’t know how it got there. In my opinion, he is too calm. Just 1 slap? Hmmmm thank God no be me.”

FAAN’s reaction

Reacting to the viral video, FAAN said that “the employee was said to have approached a passenger to help him convey a parcel through the flight. When the passenger became sceptical, he raised an alarm, alleging that he was being set up for drug trafficking.”

According to the statement, the employee was immediately arrested for questioning by the Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit of the Aviation Security Services.

The agency also noted that the passenger involved has since departed on Ibom Air to Accra while the medication identified as “New Age Glucosamine Chondroitin Sulfate Complex” has been taken to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

“FAAN is dedicated to a drug-free society and has zero tolerance to drug peddling through her airports,” the statement noted.

