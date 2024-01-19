Concerned residents of Ikoyi have strongly urged the state government to take immediate action to rescue them from the looming danger of being submerged by the sea due to the reckless dredging and indiscriminate sand-filling of the lagoon by land speculators.

They argued that the situation will aggravate the already perennial flooding in some neighbourhoods.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Lekki, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island called on the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to take immediate action and rescue them from the looming danger of being submerged by the lagoon.

The coalition emphasised that this threat is a direct result of the illegal activities of land speculators, and they expect the government to act promptly to safeguard the lives and properties of the residents.

Olusegun Ladega, an architect and the group representative, noted what he described as a distortion of the Lekki drainage regional master plan.

Mr Ladega emphasised that the cause of this distortion is the indiscriminate sand-filling of natural waterways. Additionally, he noted that sand-filling of Lagos lagoons and oceans contributes to severe coastal erosion, ultimately resulting in the forceful return of water to the land.

He said, ‘‘The dredging activities along the lagoon shoreline are usually carried out at night, thus leading to the encroachment of the waterfronts of some Ikoyi residents and the gradual submerging of their neighbourhoods beneath the sea. Realtors and developers are forming landmass by illegally sand-filling the Lagos lagoon and selling the land to unsuspecting affluent and sometimes influential figures.’’

According to the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies, the number of people living in low-elevation coastal zones in Africa is expected to increase significantly by 2030, with an estimated 108 to 116 million people in these areas.

By 2060, this figure is projected to double. Although every region in Africa is threatened, North and West Africa will be the most affected, with around 85 per cent of the projected 100 million population in these regions.

Egypt and Nigeria, with high-density metropolises near the coast, are expected to face the most significant population disruptions. Lagos, a low-lying city on Nigeria’s Atlantic coast, is home to at least 20 million people and is expected to become the world’s largest city by the end of the century.

However, it experiences the triple impact of perennial fluvial (river), pluvial (rainfall), and coastal flooding, making it even more vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

