There was an explosion in Ibadan, at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, residents and the state government have said.
The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained, according to the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who said there were various interpretations of the incident.
He, however, assured residents that the state government was in control of the situation in the state.
Mr Oyelade said security agencies in the state have deployed their officials to contain the spillover from the explosion.
“Governor Seyi Makinde implores citizens to calm down and be assured that their interests are being looked after,” the spokesperson added.
More details later…
