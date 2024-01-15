Five persons were confirmed dead while eight others sustained injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Fidiwo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.
Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
Ms Okpe explained that the accident occurred at 1:58 p.m. and it involved a Mazda bus marked EKY 582 YE and a Mercedes Benz truck without a registration number.
The FRSC spokesperson noted that the accident was caused by a tyre burst and loss of control on the part of the truck which made it crash into the bus.
“A total of 15 people were involved in the accident, comprising eight men and seven women.
“Eight people were injured from the crash while five persons died,” she said.
Ms Okpe quoted the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, as advising motorists to pay more attention to their tyres and avoid the use of expired tyres.
(NAN)
