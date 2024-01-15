Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a skuchies factory in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Babafemi said the factory, operated by 28-year-old Oyadeji Demeji in Moniya area of Ibadan, was raided on 11 January.

According to him, 76.6kg of cannabis sativa, 134 grams of tramadol, 93 grams of Rohypnol and 50 litres of already produced skuchies, a liquid mixture containing various types of psychoactive substances, were recovered from the factory.

NDLEA said four suspects were also arrested in Ondo State at De–Rock View Hotel, Gadson Junction, off Ado- Ekiti road, Igoba, Akure North, on Friday, 12 January, with 524.5kg of cannabis.

‘‘Another suspect, Aniekeme Eyibio, 26, was also nabbed at Ala forest, Akure North LGA where 293.5kg of the same psychoactive substance and a Dane gun were recovered from him.

‘‘While 67-year-old Franklin Eze was arrested at Otuo, Owan East LGA, Edo state on Thursday, 11 January, with 454 blocks of cannabis, weighing 311kg loaded in his Lexus salon car marked EBM 812 AA, Abdullahi Shuaibu, 43, was nabbed by NDLEA operatives on Tuesday, 9 January, at Ayangba, Dekina LGA Kogi state with 43 blocks of compressed cannabis, weighing 22kg, and three pinches of methamphetamine,” the statement added.

In Katsina State, the agency arrested a suspect, Danladi Adamu, aged 24, on Wednesday, 10 January, with 25.5kg cannabis sativa during a buy and bust operation at Kurmi Primary School in Malumfashi metropolis.

In Gombe State, Sulaiman Mohammed was arrested at Lapandimtai, Kaltungo, with 47 blocks of the same substance, weighing 30kg, concealed in two sacks of groundnut.

NDLEA also said it intercepted a large consignment of Canadian loud, an imported strong synthetic strain of cannabis, packaged in 324 bags, weighing 111.2 kilograms, in the Onikan area of Lagos Island while being conveyed for distribution in an unregistered grand caravan vehicle by a 42-year-old suspect, Taofeek Yusuf.

According to the agency, the arrest of Mr Yusuf and seizure of the imported consignment late in the night on 12 January came on the heels of the arrest of another drug trafficking suspect, Godwin ThankGod, on 11 January by officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

‘‘The Milan, Italy-bound Godwin was intercepted while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight with quantities of codeine-based syrup and Rohypnol concealed in his luggage.

‘‘The suspect, who is a regular flyer, was arrested during a search of his luggage at the departure gate of Terminal 2 of the airport. The search led to the discovery of five cartons consisting of 50 bottles of codeine syrup and 300 tablets of Rohypnol,” it added.

