The Ondo State Government, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to the suit filed against the appointment of caretaker committees for local councils in the state have agreed to settle out of court.

An Akure High Court, presided over by Yemi Fasanmi, on Tuesday, adjourned the case following a mutual agreement by the parties to explore a political solution to the issues in contention.

The PDP in Ondo State had, on 10 November 2023, filed a lawsuit against the Ondo State Government regarding the appointment of Caretaker Committees to administer local governments in the state.

The Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government had appointed the caretaker committees following the expiration of the tenures of the immediate past council administrations.

But the court on 21 December 2023, had granted an injunction, restraining the government from inaugurating the committees.

It also restrained the committees from administering the local councils pending the determination of the substantive suit.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the Attorney-General of Ondo State, Charles Titiloye, withdrew his representation of the 1st to 3rd defendants, who are the Governor of Ondo State and the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa then stepped in to represent the Governor, while Femi Emodamori notified the court of his recent appointment, dated 2 January 2024, as counsel for the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Mr Adegboruwa, leading Allen Sowore and Fade Ojamomi, informed the court of his fresh involvement in the case.

He mentioned his discussions with the claimant and other defendants, through their respective counsels, about pursuing a political solution.

Mr Adegboruwa emphasised the Governor’s commitment to maintaining peace and fostering development in Ondo State, expressing his intention to avoid any governance-related controversies.

Mr Titiloye affirmed Mr Adegboruwa’s statement, saying it aligned with the government’s stance.

Counsel to the claimant (PDP), Oyewole Awofade, did not oppose the submissions, indicating the claimant’s interest in a peaceful resolution of the case.

ALSO READ: Ondo group alleges certificate forgery against Aiyedatiwa

Mr Emodamori, representing the Ondo State House of Assembly, also supported Mr Adegboruwa’s position.

After hearing from the parties’ counsels, the court adjourned the case to 24 January 2024, for a report on the settlement.

Though the state government, under Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had moved to enforce the court’s order restraining the caretaker committees, the move had been interpreted as a political attempt to ensure a collapse of the Aketi political structure ahead of the April primaries.

Mr Aiyedatiwa had ordered the caretaker committees to suspend their activities at the councils after they continued despite the court order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

