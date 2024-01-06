Environmental offenders in Oyo State now risk paying N110,000 fine or serving one month of community service.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola disclosed this during the 2024 maiden monitoring exercise by the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation Special Task Force where over 19 offenders were arrested in various areas.

Mr Mogbonjubola further revealed that the Ministry’s environmental task force will now embark on weekly exercises.

He said the environmental task force will be stationed at strategic areas to reduce indiscriminate dumping of refuse across the state, adding that the fine will be fully enforced.

“The rule of law in Oyo State would no longer tolerate arbitrary refuse dumping in all nooks and crannies.

“It is a big offence to drop refuse on road medians. People are creating a lot of bad spots for us and it has been a terrible headache, especially throughout the festive period. We won’t take this again,” the Commissioner said.

