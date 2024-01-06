Thirteen political parties have filed their schedules for the bye-election for Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency slated to be held on February 3 in Ondo State. The parties would also sponsor candidates for the election.

Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oluwarotimi Babalola, disclosed at a stakeholders’ meeting of political parties on Friday in Akure.

Mrs Babalola said the political parties submitted the schedule for the conduct of their primaries in compliance with the provision of section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

She appealed to all the parties to entrench internal democracy by adhering strictly to their constitution and guidelines in the conduct of primaries and congresses.

“Please note that the deluge of pre-election cases is due to non-adherence to the constitution and guidelines of political parties in the conduct of primaries and congresses,” she said.

According to her, the bye-election offers another opportunity to do it right.

She urged the parties to ensure the peaceful conduct of primaries.

Mrs Babalola pointed out that the Akoko Northeast/Akoko Northwest federal constituency consists of two local governments, 23 registration areas, 329 polling units, and 171,491 registered voters, with 145,755 Permanent voter cards collected.

READ ALSO:

She also appealed for more cooperation, understanding and commitment from all stakeholders as the Commission prepares for the bye-election and the governorship election in the state later in the year.

“Let me state here that the responsibility of safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process in the state rests on our shoulders.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming bye-election, it is imperative for us to recognise the significance of our role as custodians of democracy, the choices we make will shape the future of the state and its people,” she said.

In the spirit of inclusivity, Mrs Babalola enjoined all the parties to actively mobilise voters by engaging in voter education and awareness, empowering the electorate with knowledge about their rights and responsibilities and the power they hold with their votes in shaping their destiny and not commercialising the votes through vote-buying.

“Parties are advised to shun all forms of violence and unguided utterances to reduce tension and heating up the polity.

“On our part, we commit to transparency, fairness, impartiality and inclusivity which has remained our guiding principles as well as high ethical and professional standards for the delivery of free, fair, credible and transparent elections,” she added.

In his comment, the State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Olaoluwa Adesanya, assured the Commission of the cooperation of the council for credible conduct of the poll, just as he appealed to the Commission to ensure voting materials arrived early on the election day.

He also called on the Commission to make provisions for the safety of the lives of electoral officers and party agents during the election.

The Chairman of the APC for Central Senatorial District, Festus Aregbesola and the State Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Lawrence Olabamiji assured the readiness of their parties for the forthcoming bye-election.

The seat of the federal constituency became vacant following the resignation of the former elected representative of the constituency, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, after he was appointed as the Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

