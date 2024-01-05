The body of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Friday, arrived Nigeria, days after he passed on in Germany.

The plane conveying his remains arrived the country at about 3:39 p.m.

A statement by Richard Olatunde, who was the chief press secretary to the late Akeredolu, stated that his body was received by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings, led by Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother of the deceased.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbi Talabi; and a representative of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, were also part of the team that received the body.

Also at the airport were the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin; a member of the House of Representatives, Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu.

Family members, followers, friends, and associates could not control their emotions as Akeredolu’s remains were being lowered from the plane.

The statement disclosed that his remains have been deposited at the morgue until the final burial, adding that “deails of the burial arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.”

Late Governor Akeredolu passed on after a long battle with prostrate cancer.

