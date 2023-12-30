Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has promised to sustain the legacies of his predecessor, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said this during a candlelight procession organised by members of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Ondo State, in honour of the late Mr Akeredolu, at the Government House, Akure, on Friday night.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, while serving as the deputy governor, was inaugurated as the governor on Wednesday following the death of Mr Akeredolu earlier that day.

He described Mr Akeredolu as a fearless legal luminary and a dedicated leader.

The governor said Mr Akeredolu’s commitment to justice and service to the people earned him the title of “Senior Advocate of the Masses.”

“What you have done this night is commendable; it means all you were doing before, when he was alive, was not eye service but genuine love. This means a lot to me personally.

“We will ensure we complete all the ongoing projects he left behind,” he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa appealed for continuous prayers, saying, “All you can do for us right now is to continue to pray for us that God should grant all of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Earlier, NBA Chairman, Akure Branch, Bayo Aina, said the candlelight gathering signified their unwavering commitment to support and perpetuate Akeredolu’s impactful work, even in death.

Mr Aina said the association would ensure that his legacy remained an illuminating beacon guiding the state’s governance and legal sphere.

(NAN)

