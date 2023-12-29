A day after Lucky Aiyedatiwa took over as Ondo State Governor, the Commissioner for Infrastructure Land and Housing, Raimi Aminu, submitted his resignation letter.

He said he was resigning because his principal, Romiti Akeredolu, was dead.

“The decision is anchored on my conscience, as my leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, joined the saint triumphant,” the letter dated 28 December read.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of Ondo State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and Infrastructure and Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that three of Mr Akeredolu’s aides had earlier resigned on Wednesday, indicating that there might be a gale of resignations in the following days.

The aides include Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Adedoyin Odebowale and Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye.

Mr Aiyedatiwa has also appointed some new aides including Smart Omodunbi as Special Assistant on Political Matters; Abire Olugbenga, Special Assistant on New Media; Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant on Photography and Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House.

Their appointments took immediate effect.

Meanwhile, a former commissioner for Special Duties and Tourism in Ondo State, Femi Adekanmbi, has urged Mr Akeredolu’s family to relocate from Ibadan, in Oyo State, to Owo, in Ondo State to mourn him.

Mr Adekanmbi, an indigene of Owo, which is Governor Akeredolu’s hometown, said the late governor was not born in Ibadan, nor was he the governor of Oyo State.

He said on Thursday in Akure that Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

He said the late governor served Ondo State to the best of his abilities, and that it was important for his wife and the entire family to mourn him at Owo.

“Akeredolu, fondly known as Aketi, is our pride in Owo, and he served the community with distinction. No doubt, the ancient town has suffered a huge loss, but we would be honoured to receive visitors who will be coming from far and near to pay tribute to a refined gentleman who has redefined governance, with a legacy of good road network and security,” he said.

“So Governor Seyi Makinde will now pay condolence visit to the family in Ibadan, what an insult to Owo Kingdom.

“Though, his death is a painful one but we are consoled only by the fact that he made significant contributions to the development of our state and lived a good life, made his mark in his chosen field.

“Mrs Akeredolu shouldn’t desecrate the culture and traditions of our land by choosing to mourn the husband, our illustrious son at Ibadan. Except if she doesn’t see herself as our wife in Owo. If that’s the case, she better remain in Ibadan and never return to Ondo State.

“Akeredolu died as governor of Ondo State and every activity after his demise should take place within the precincts of Ondo State and not outside the state.

“Mrs Akeredolu shouldn’t destroy what Aketi stood for. All his legacies will be forgotten with her actions if she continues like this.

“She should allow the husband to rest in peace, and respect Owo Kingdom.”

Mr Adekanmbi said the Owo community will give Mr Akeredolu a befitting burial because of what he did in Owo.

Mr Aiyedatiwa had on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of Mr Akeredolu in Ibadan, where he eulogized his boss and promised to sustain his legacies.

Mr Akeredolu had remained in his Ibadan home after he returned from medical treatment in Germany in September.

Opposition politicians had criticized him for staying away in Oyo State instead of resuming duties in Ondo State. However, his supporters said he violated no law by governing Ondo from Oyo State.

He later returned to Germany for more treatment where he died on Wednesday morning.

