The DOHS Cares for Vulnerable Women and Children Foundation has carried out its annual orphans and vulnerable children Initiative to sensitise children in orphanages about abuse and also celebrate the Christmas season with them.

This year, the occasion was implemented at The Royal Diamond Orphanage home in Ojodu Lagos on 26 December.

The founder of the NGO, Ololade Ajayi, sensitised the children on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and all forms of abuse, and in an interactive session, the teenagers spoke about various ways to report abuse if they (or anyone else they know ) experience the negative phenomenon.

The programme was implemented with DOHS Cares Foundation’s Partner Organisation; Serene Early Trobb Concept whose founder Rhoda Olorunfemi spoke to the children on menstrual health hygiene while a volunteer, Eyitayo Olorunfemi, spoke on mental health.

DOHS Foundation, having executed a longlist of sensitisation programmes and gender-oriented projects for the year, drew the curtain with this humanitarian visit and donation of items such as foodstuff, toiletries, provisions, writing materials and snacks to the orphanage.

The children in return appreciated the visit and prayed for the organisations to be able to do more for humanity.

