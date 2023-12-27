The Ondo State Government has provided additional details about the passage of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who succumbed to prolonged illness Wednesday morning.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, shed more light on the politician’s death in a statement she issued to formally announce the passing of the governor.

In the statement, Mrs Ademola-Olateju also disclosed that the state government had written to the President Bola Tinubu to inform him of the tragedy.

She said, “Mr. Governor (Mr Akeredolu) peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023,” she said in the statement.

“This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts.

“Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany.

“He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

“A letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to officially inform His Excellency of this devastating news.

“The family and the Ondo State Government appreciate Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness.

“The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

“Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled.

“He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation. Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.

“However, we find solace in the knowledge that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu lived a purposeful life, devoted to the service of God Almighty.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with Ondo State on the death of Mr Akeredolu.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, Mr Bello described Mr Akeredolu as a preeminent and forward-thinking progressive leader.

Governor Bello reflected on Mr Akeredolu’s transformative impact as the President of the Nigeria Bar Association in 2008.

“Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment and dedication in steering the ship of democracy and good governance during his seven-year tenure as the Governor of Ondo are acknowledged with deep admiration,” Mr Bello said.

He said the loss was not only to the Akeredolu family and Ondo State alone but a loss to the entire nation.

“I received the sad news of the death of my elder brother and senior colleague, His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, with a deep sense of grief. Akeredolu was not just a senior governor-colleague but also a statesman whose wisdom and kind guidance have profoundly impacted my leadership, in addition to his invaluable contributions specifically in the Governors Forum and the democratic institution in Nigeria over the years,” Bello said.

“This is a great loss to all of us, the people of Ondo State, and Nigeria in general. God gives life and takes at His will. May the heavens receive the soul of my brother with the generosity and kindness he showered on humanity over the years.”

Governor Bello described Mr Akeredolu as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, acknowledging his relentless efforts in advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and fortifying democratic institutions in Nigeria.

Governor Bello urged the family, friends, and colleagues of the late legal luminary to find solace in his exemplary leadership and dedication to the service of humanity.

