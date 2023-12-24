The Lagos State Government has released trucks impounded by the Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) during a special operation on Friday.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Mr Osiyemi said that the trucks were impeding traffic flow on the Cele-Apapa/Tincan axis.

“Following a constructive meeting with Truck Associations, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his magnanimity, has ordered the release of the impounded trucks.

“However, a stern warning accompanies this gesture; government retains the capacity to enforce and remove offending trucks persistently.

“This move underscores the government’s commitment to collaboration with stakeholders for the overall benefit of traffic management in the state,” Mr Osiyemi said.

He urged truck operators to align with the broader vision of establishing a conducive and effective transportation system for the benefit of businesses and residents.

(NAN).

