The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Tunde Oladunjoye, as his Senior Consultant on Media.

In a letter of appointment dated 11 December 2023, the governor congratulated Mr Oladunjoye, who is also the publicity secretary of the Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the appointment.

“Please, accept my hearty congratulations on this well deserved appointment and best wishes for a successful tenure of office,” Mr Abiodun said.

Mr Oladunjoye was the assistant publicity secretary of the Directorate of Strategic Communications of the APC-Presidential Campaign Council for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was also a member of the publicity committee of the APC presidential primary.

With a bias for arts, social policy, politics, human rights reporting and media advocacy, Mr Oladunjoye, for several years, covered the biggest film festival in the world, the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France. He also covered the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, the Nigeria’s Eminent Persons Agricultural Summit hosted in Geneva 2013 by President Goodluck Jonathan and the World Hunger Summit hosted by the United Kingdom in 2013. He was part of the presidential delegation to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in 2013.

He was appointed by the Federal Government into the strategic media communication committee of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA) in 2012 and later as media adviser to Nigeria’s Minister for Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina, between 2012 and 2014, before taking up another appointment as national media consultant to the World Bank/FGN project on FADAMA III Additional Financing Project between 2016 and 2018.

A poet, he edited Activist Poets: An Anthology of Nigerian Pro-democracy Activists, published in 2002 with the support of the French Government through the French Cultural Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos. He has been a resource person to UNESCO and peer reviewer with the World Bank.

He was resident journalist with the House of Journalism, Lome, Togo (2001), visiting journalist to Nigeria’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, Paris, France, in 2005 under the leadership of Michael Omolewa, a professor. He was a UNICEF Scholar to South Africa in 2014 to study Design and Implementation of Social Protection in Africa.

Mr Oladunjoye served as board member, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation; member, Governing Council of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED); chairman, Ogun State Television (OGTV); member, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Ukanna, Akwa Ibom State and member Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board. He was named United Nations Youth Ambassador for World Peace in 2008.

