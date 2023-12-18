No fewer than two persons were injured in an early morning fire incident that occurred on Monday at the residence of late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service, Ismail Adeleke, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

Mt Adeleke said the service got a distress call at about 8.30 a.m. from one Tolu Ikusagba, managing director of Parrot101.1FM, Ogbomoso.

He said the cause of the fire incident could not be immediately ascertained, but that the fire had been put out.

READ ALSO:

Mr Adeleke said that of the two persons that sustained injury, one was severe, adding that further updates would be provided about the incident.

However, a witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the fire was caused by a gas explosion.

The witness said the incident led to the death of one person which was yet to be confirmed by the appropriate authorities.

The witness also said that the two people who sustained injury had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

