An opposition party, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), on Friday urged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to respect the stance of the National Judicial Council (NJC) recognising Adepele Ojo as the Chief Judge of the State.

Governor Adeleke had on 16 November suspended Mrs Ojo from office and subsequently asked the NJC to validate the action by also asking the body to permit him to swear in an acting chief judge.

But the NJC on Thursday in Abuja rejected Mr Adeleke’s request, insisting that Mrs Ojo remained the Chief Judge.

The council, saddled with the responsibility of appointment and discipline of Nigerian judges, also rejected the governor’s request for permission to swear in the next most senior judge in the state, David Afolabi, as the acting chief judge.

“The NJC affirms that Justice Ojo is still the recognised Chief Judge of Osun and will not act on the resolution of a House of Assembly.

“Consequently, Osun should revert to the status quo,’’ the NJC ruled.

NJC’s decisions were reached at its 104th meeting chaired by the Chief Judge of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

APM’s chairman in Osun State, Wale Adebayo, stated on Friday that the NJC had fulfilled its duties as outlined in Nigeria’s constitution.

He commended the verdict of the NJC which nullified efforts to remove Justice Ojo from office over alleged misconduct.

“The NJC, being the only constitutional body empowered to investigate judiciary officers and take appropriate actions has recognised Justice Ojo, disregarding the House of Assembly’s resolution.

“We, as a political party, criticised the process that led to the suspension of Justice Ojo and appealed to Gov. Adeleke to return her to office,’’ Mr Adebayo stated.

The Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on a peaceful protest on 20 November, picketing Mrs Ojo’s office.

They demanded reasons for the delay in the payment of their wardrobe allowances since 2021, in spite of funding by the state government.

They also demanded reasons behind what they called unlawful suspension of some JUSUN members from office for upwards of 57 months without proper investigation, among other issues.

Chairman of the union, Oluwagbemiga Eludire, had told journalists that the picketing of Ju Ojo’s office had nothing to do with her suspension from office the previous Thursday and the reversal on Sunday.

Background

Governor Adeleke had, on 16 November, suspended Mrs Ojo as the Chief Judge over allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption and disregard for the rule of law levelled against her by the House of Assembly.

Announcing her suspension in a statement, the governor’s spokesperson, Rasheed Olawale, said Mr Adeleke approved the resolution of the state House of Assembly passed on the same day.

The governor asked Mrs Ojo “to step aside pending investigation of allegations” against her, in line with the House of Assembly’s resolution.

The statement also quoted part of the resolution of the House of Assembly, explaining that asking Mrs Ojo to step aside was “not for any disciplinary action, but to allow for proper investigation of the allegations.”

The governor asked his deputy, Kola Adewusi, to swear in David Afolabi, the next most senior judge after Mrs Ojo, as the acting chief judge pending approval by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in Abuja.

The swearing-in ceremony however failed to hold following Mr Afolabi’s refusal to accept the appointment, citing the governor’s failure to secure NJC’s blessing for the appointment.

