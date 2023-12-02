The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says nine passengers have sustained varying degree of burns in an auto crash on the Ogbomoso-Oyo Expressway.

The FRSC sector commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

He said the accident, which occurred on Saturday in Sekona area on the expressway, involved a trailer and a truck.

Mr Adekanye said nine out of the total 13 people involved in the accident got burnt while four others escaped unhurt.

“The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, and that the truck vehicle caught fire while the trailer collided with it.

“The actual cause of the truck which went on fire could not be ascertain because it happened at night,” he said.

He, however, said the cause of the collusion might be speeding and wrongful overtaking.

According to him, the burnt victims are being referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for treatment, adding that the RS11.31 Ogbomoso and RS11.312 Oolo commands conducted rescued operation.

“Other agency that carried out the rescue operation are the Fire Service and Odo-Oba Police Division,” he said.

Mr Adekanye called on motorists to shun night travelling, wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving to ensure safety on the road. (NAN)

