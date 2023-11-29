The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, resolved to uphold the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu, to maintain the status quo in the governance of the state.

Tuesday’s resolution also rested all insinuations that members of the House had jettisoned the deal and planned to empower the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as acting governor.

While welcoming members back to the chambers after the break occasioned by the crisis, the Speaker, Olamide Olajidi, said the action taken by the House during the crisis was in line with the rule of law.

The lawmakers had begun a move to remove Mr Aiyedatiwa from office for alleged gross misconduct, a move believed to have been initiated by supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, that move was checked by the deputy governor who obtained an order from the Federal High Court stopping the chief judge of the state from acting on the request of the lawmakers for him to set up a panel to probe the allegations made against the deputy governor by the lawmakers.

“We as elected representatives of the people have only acted within

the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents,” the Speaker said on Tuesday, in apparent reference to the move against Mr Aiyedatiwa.

“We have demonstrated courage when occasion demanded for it. We asked questions when there was cause for us so to do.

“Notwithstanding, however, the event which we all have just witnessed, provided an avenue for assessment and reassessment. It was a win-win situation, thanks to the Almighty God and timely intervention of our political leaders and elders who were resolute in ensuring that peace return to our darling Sunshine State.

“We must in this regard thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCON, for his timely intervention.”

The Speaker also thanked Afenifere, elders and traditional rulers for their peace initiatives in the trying period.

Rehearsing the agreement, Mr Oladiji said, “For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolution reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress with his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leadership of our great party.

“That all parties shall embrace peace;

“That status quo be maintained by all parties;

“That all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties;

“That there will be no dissolution of the State Executive Council;

“That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the Deputy Governor and submitted to the President;

“That the party leadership and structures remains intact;

“That the House of Assembly leadership remains intact;

“That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor;

” That three enforcers including the State Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State of House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi, and Secretary to the State Government Princess Catharine

Oladunni Odu were appointed to monitor compliance with the foregoing resolution.”

He then urged all parties to cease hostilities based on the resolutions and think of better ways to accelerate the much needed development of the state.

“Let me at this juncture warn politicians and other gladiators fanning the embers of war in this State, because of their political interests to please tread softly as the House of Assembly will not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law in calling them to order,” Mr Oladiji warned.

However, the opposition had faulted the resolutions, saying there was no clear cut line of authority that would give direction to governance in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the issues of governance and leadership was not addressed in the resolutions, as the people will continue to grapple with misrule by a few using the name of the governor to act unlawfully.

The PDP said the easier way out was to make the deputy governor the Acting Governor.

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, also expressed fears that in the absence of the governor and an acting governor, there might be problems with leadership in the state.

