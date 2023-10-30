The Head of Olaoye family in Ogbomoso, Amos Olaoye, has said Afolabi Olaoye’s name was not smuggled into the list of those aspiring for the seat of Soun of Ogbomoso.

Afolabi Olaoye was last week removed as the Soun by the Federal High Court which ordered the conduct of a fresh selection process.

Mr Olaoye, while speaking with journalists in Ogbomoso on Monday, said those spreading such rumours were only being economical with the truth.

“The fact remains that Prince Afolabi is a bonafide member of the family and he is, therefore, qualified like other members of the family to vie for the vacant stool of Soun.

“Contrary to rumours making the rounds, Prince Afolabi Olaoye’s name was not smuggled into the list of the aspirants contesting for the Soun of Ogbomoso stool.

“Those behind the rumours are naysayers and they are being economical with the truth,” he said.

He said Mr Olaoye obtained the nomination form like any other aspirant and that the money was paid into the family account.

“Though he came late, he was not the only person who obtained late form.

“He was screened by the committee set up by the family and when they could not come up with a concrete resolution on the selection process, we submitted all the names to the kingmakers who screened them again.

READ ALSO:

“In fact, some of those who did not obtain form but signified interest were screened by the kingmakers.

“The selection of Prince Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso is not shrouded in secrecy or imposed by government, as being projected, all because they don’t want him to be king due to reasons best known to them.

“Olaoye’s selection followed due process, while he never bribed anybody or use his influence to emerge.

“Those spreading the rumours are being influenced by external factors. It is understandable that they want to be king but they have forgotten that it is only God that enthrones.

“What is happening now is normal and expected because not everybody will be on the same page on issues like this. But, I want to appeal to those who are aggrieved to please come and let us work together as brothers.

“They shouldn’t allow external factors to set us against one other,” he said.

On the court judgment that removed Mr Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso, the family head said that stakeholders were already working on it and that necessary steps were being taken to ensure amicable resolution.

He assured that everything would be settled and that the family would come out of it more united.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

