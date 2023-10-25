An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso on Wednesday nullified the selection and installation of Oba Afolabi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The presiding judge, Justice K.A. Adedokun, nullified his selection and installation while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Kabir Olaoye, one of the contenders to the stool.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olaoye, a pastor and international businessman, was selected few weeks ago by the kingmakers as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

His selection was then approved by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on 2 September and he was installed by the kingmakers on 8 September.

The stool had become vacant after the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, in December 2021 at the age of 95 after he reigned for 48 years.

However, Kabir Olaoye sued, saying Afolabi Olaoye was not eligible for the position of Soun of Ogbomoso.

Justice Adedokun, in his ruling, went on to restrain Governor Makinde, the Attorney-General and the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo State.

He said: “Either by themselves, agents or officials, they are restrained from presenting any instrument of office in any form of ceremony or issuance of certificate of installation to Afolabi pending the hearing and final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.”

Kabir Olaoye had contended that the selection of Afolabi Olaoye did not follow due process and did not comply with the Ogbomoso Chieftaincy Declaration.

READ ALSO: Makinde approves RCCG pastor as new Soun of Ogbomoso

He then prayed the court to nullify the selection and installation, as well as order the kingmakers to commence a fresh selection process.

The judge then nullified the selection and installation of Afolabi as Soun of Ogbomoso and granted Kabir Olaoye’s prayers for a fresh selection process.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

