For dumping waste indiscriminately in different parts of the Lagos, 19 persons have been sentenced to community service by a magistrate court in Oshodi area of the state.
The commissioner of environment, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on his X account on Friday.
“Nineteen persons caught dumping waste at unauthorised locations were yesterday sentenced to community service by a Magistrate’s Court in Oshodi,” Mr Wahab posted.
Backstory
On Monday, the Lagos State Government arrested about 30 environmental offenders for improper disposal of wastes and disregard for the state’s environmental laws.
The offenders, who were apprehended in different locations, were said to be engaged in acts capable of defacing the environment and derailing efforts to entrench cleanliness in the metropolis.
Mr Wahab said the arrest and subsequent prosecution of people engaged in indiscriminate waste disposal shows that it is no longer business as usual.
