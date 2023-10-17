President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his 49th birthday.
The president expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler for his unflinching support to the administration and remarkable efforts in rallying royal fathers from across the nation.
As the revered custodian of Yoruba heritage, history, and traditions, Mr acknowledged the invaluable role of Mr Ogunwusi, in preserving and passing down the cultural and spiritual practices of the Yoruba people.
”Kabiyesi, since ascending the throne of your ancestors, your leadership has been instrumental in conflict prevention and resolution; community development, as well as representing the interests and concerns of Nigerians, both at home and abroad.
”I look forward to the continued partnership with our esteemed Royal Fathers to propel our nation forward.
”May God bless the Imperial Majesty with long life and good health, and may his reign be a source of unity and prosperity,” President Tinubu says.
