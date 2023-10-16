Officers from the police and the State Security Services (SSS) on Monday sealed off the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to thwart a planned protest by the youth wing of the party.

The party, however, said it briefed the security agencies ahead of the protest.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Sunday alleged that the PDP planned to destabilise the state under the guise of a protest.

The protest is over the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has been out of the state since April. Although the governor returned last month from a three-month medical leave in Germany, he has been in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The protest was tagged “Aketi Must Resume or Resign” by the organisers whom the PDP said are its youth wing.

According to the spokesperson of the party, Kennedy Peretei, a combined team of police, SSS and anti-cultists’ unit of the police arrived at the party’s state secretariat at 6 a.m. in eight Hilux vehicles and blocked the gates with an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“Even staff of the secretariat were denied access to their offices. The stern-looking officers offered no explanations,” he said.

“However, it took frantic efforts of members of the PDP State Working Committee before the secretariat gate was opened amidst serious tension and confrontation.

“Photojournalists were threatened to stop recording anything lest their cameras were smashed. But as the PDP youths forced themselves into the secretariat, proceeding on a street protest would amount to daring the trigger-happy police to do their worst.

“As much as the officers tried to stop the protest, they failed because the youths displayed their banners and placards to journalists who gained entrance into the secretariat.

“As we speak, the policemen are still in front of the secretariat with their vehicles. I want to use this medium to appeal to the Inspector-General of the Nigerian Police and the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command to immediately withdraw their men from our secretariat.

“We cannot be intimidated by security agents who are paid with taxpayers’ money. We have the right to demand for the whereabouts of the governor if he is missing in action.

“Let it be known to all, that we shall continue to demand for Akeredolu to resume or resign until either is achieved.”

Contacted on the development, the police said their action was to maintain law and order in the state.

The spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the police on Friday got a letter with the information that some people were embarking on a protest.

She said the letter was not written on the PDP letterhead and did not provide details of those planning the protest.

“This morning, policemen only sent personnel to the place to maintain law and order,” Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said.

“For the safety of the party involved, we just felt to mobilise our men to maintain law and order because we don’t want a situation whereby people will just take themselves to the streets and at the end of the day people will deny that they are not the one.

“One man, Akintayo Oluyi, signed the letter and from our background check, we are not sure whether he is actually the chairman of the youth wing of the party.”

Meanwhile, the police command in Ondo State has warned against any activity that could disrupt the peace in the state.

Asabi Abiodun, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, gave the warning in a statement the command’s spokesperson, Ms Odunlami-Omisanya, on Monday in Akure.

According to Mr Abiodun, the attention of the command has been drawn to the intention of some persons to stir trouble in the state.

“The intelligence unit of the police through underground findings reported that the protests will be with a singular aim of causing chaos in the state.

“It could further lead to a breakdown of law and order that will disrupt the activities of the good people of the state.

“The Police will take into cognisance, chapter four, section. 40, of the constitution to respect the rights of the people.

He, however, said that the command will not fold its hands and allow the rights of others to be trampled on, while upholding the rights of some others.

“I am using this opportunity to advise the people in the state not to be swayed by the action of a few, who want to raise unnecessary dust,” he said.

