The Lagos State government has issued a seven-day ‘vacation order’ to all motorists and commercial bus drivers operating on some bridges across the state.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Transportation Sola Giwa issued the order, Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The order takes effect from Monday, 16 October.

“Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state,” Mr Giwa said.

The order is based on the need to “remove every infraction impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges across the state.”

Mr Giwa said that despite several warnings, Lagos motorists have continued to defy government order thereby causing serious obstructions around these bridges with great negative impacts on the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

He said the present administration is expending huge resources for the construction of standard bus terminals, and garages for commercial activities in every part of the state.

He further said the activities of these motorists on the bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

The special adviser noted that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any vehicle found to have contravened the order would be immediately charged to the state’s mobile court for prosecution.

