Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued a one-week quit notice to people who have illegally constructed shops and market stalls on the drainages and unauthorised stores in different parts of the Lagos Island markets.

The governor on Sunday during an inspection tour of the flooded areas of Ojo Giwa, Princess, Oroyiyin, Idumagbo and Pelewura areas in Lagos Island gave the order.

He said that it is in line with his administration’s plan for the regeneration of the whole axis.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, according to his media aide, Jubril Gawat, in a post on X, also instructed the Ministry of Environment to serve the requisite notices and begin demolition of the illegal structures immediately.

“Mr Governor assured Lagosians that the regeneration of the Lagos Island axis has started already,” Mr Gawat wrote.

“Mr Governor also inspected Bombata Markets, Pelewura markets, King Ado School, which is under reconstruction and others.

“He gave a one-week notice to Bombata market traders and said the whole axis will be regenerated.”

