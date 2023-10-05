The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended an unspecified number of its staff for collecting cash from passengers onboard the Lagos-Ibadan Tran Service (LITS).

This is in reaction to a viral video showing some staff of NRC luring intending passengers to board the train at Obafemi Awolowo Train station in Ibadan going to Lagos, without purchasing tickets.

A passenger, Daramola Adenike, who shared the video on her X handle, said she paid N18,000 cash for five persons, stating that over 60 persons paid N3,600 each without tickets in coach seven of the train.

However, the NRC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, who didn’t give the specific number of suspended staff, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday that an in-depth investigation is ongoing on the issue.

Mr Mahmood also shared an official statement announcing the suspension and that the action of the staff is a “flagrant disobedience of laid down rules guiding the operations of the NRC and an utter betrayal of the confidence reposed on such workers.”

He added that the staff were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by a committee set up to investigate the matter.

Passenger gives details

In a trending post on X, the passenger narrated how several passengers in Coach Seven did not obtain tickets but the NRC officials collected cash from them on transit.

Ms Daramola said the incident happened on 2 October when she and her friends were going back to Lagos after a weekend getaway in Ibadan.

“We arrived at the train station around 3:40 p.m. While we were walking to the entrance of Obafemi Awolowo Train Station Ibadan, a uniformed NRC official approached us,” she noted.

“He asked if we had the tickets and I told him we were on our way to get tickets. He then asked how many we were and I told him that we were five. He told us to follow him. We were confident we could trust him because he was wearing a uniform and identified as a staff.

“My friends and I followed him thinking he was leading us to the ticket counter only for us to pass through screening and head towards the railway. I immediately told him that we do not have tickets to board the train but he said I shouldn’t worry that it would be sorted.

“He handed me over to another uniformed staff who led us to Coach 7. I told the lady the same thing that we do not have tickets and she said she was aware and it would be sorted.”

According to Ms Daramola, the staff gave the excuse that “if we go to the counter to purchase the tickets we would not be able to sit together.”

She added that a few minutes after the train started moving, they started collecting cash from people on Coach Seven.

NRC’s electronic ticketing system

Mr Mahmood further noted in the statement that the corporation’s electronic ticketing system is being deployed and will be available on both the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service and the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) by the end of October.

He added that the management of the NRC encourages all intending passengers on LITS and other train corridors to insist on and demand boarding tickets after making appropriate payment at the designated stations or booking online appropriately.

Mr Mahmood added that “this unwholesome attitude and image dent to the Corporation by any staff will not be tolerated nor treated with any levity.”

“Accordingly, disciplinary proceedings in line with the extant rules citing relevant sections of the NRC General Rules and Public Service Rules (PSR) will definitely be visited on all those found wanting or connected to this irresponsible act,” he noted.

