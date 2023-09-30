The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three-member tribunal on Saturday struck out the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it is “incompetent, defective, disjunctive and lack merits.”

In its unanimous judgement that took close to 12 hours to read, the tribunal said Mr Abiodun was duly returned in the 18 March election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In their petition, the PDP and Mr Adebutu had claimed that the governor did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

The petitioners alleged that thugs, whom they associated with the APC, disrupted the election in over 99 polling units, thus allegedly stopping over 40,000 voters from voting or having their votes counted.

They also accused INEC of non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election and the declaration of Mr Abiodun as the winner.

The three members of the panel, headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza, were unanimous in the judgement.

They held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of non-compliance, overvoting, disenfranchisement of voters and corrupt practices during the polls.

Reading the judgement, Mr Kunaza held that the petitioners failed to prove the facts of their case.

“On the whole, the petitioners have not successfully proved the allegation of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and have not discharged the burden of proof”.

Disenfranchisement

On alleged disenfranchisement of some voters, the tribunal held that there was no direct evidence to prove that voters were disenfranchised.

The tribunal said disenfranchised voters must testify that they were ready to vote and that if they had been allowed to vote, their candidate would have won.

The judges said the disenfranchised voters must also be able to prove that they had their voters’ cards and were registered voters.

Corrupt practices

The tribunal said none of the witnesses established the allegation of corrupt practices against Mr Abiodun.

On the call for the disqualification of Mr Abiodun over alleged criminal records, the court declared that the petitioners failed to show that the governor was tried, arraigned and convicted in the United States.

Throwing out the petition, Mr Kunaza said, “I uphold the election of Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected governor of Ogun State in the March 18 election.”

Mr Adebutu himself had been accused by the PDP of vote buying during the election with the use of verve credit cards preloaded with N10,000.

He was accused of distributing the cards, issued in the name of his late mother, to voters to induce them to vote for him and the PDP.

The police had investigated the allegations made by the APC in the state and later arraigned Mr Adebutu and others in court.

Mr Adebutu was arraigned in absentia as the police said he did not honour the invitation to appear before police investigators, claiming to have travelled abroad for medical treatment.

