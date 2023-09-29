The Lagos State government has sealed Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of the state.

The commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his X handle on Friday, said the market was “sealed for several environmental offences, including reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.”

He said the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders and market stakeholders, adding that it was part of ongoing efforts at instilling compliance in markets around the state.

Speaking further, Mr Wahab underscored the critical importance of environmental hygiene in markets, noting that, “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents.

“The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.”

He stated that the state government was fully committed to collaborating with market stakeholders, to facilitate necessary adjustments and improvements, to enable them meet required environmental standards, adding that the market would not be reopened for business until set standards were met.

The managing director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure was expected to allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and the implementation of necessary remedial measures.

“As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible. LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause,” Mr Gbadegesin said.

“The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets”, he said.

The closure of Ladipo Market follows a similar action taken against Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, Oke-odo markets, and some plazas around the Tejuosho Market, for environmental infractions.

