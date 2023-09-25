The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has alleged threats to his life, after discovering a fetish object in front of his official residence.

Mr Oladiji told journalists on Monday in Akure that all the lawmakers in the House had been having sleepless nights since they commenced the impeachment process against the state deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

“Early this morning, we discovered that a sacrifice was placed in the lodge. Aside from that, I have been receiving strange calls from strange people threatening my life and other members.

“I have not been using the place except sometimes for parliamentary meetings. At least, we have been there for more than two times for meetings but I don’t sleep there because the place requires overhauling with the present state.

‘’l am using the medium to tell the world that my life is under threat. I call on the security operatives to checkmate these people who have been threatening my life and other members.

“This threat started since the day we began the impeachment process. I have already reported to NSCDC among other security agencies,” he stated.

Mr Oladiji said that the House has also been unable to serve the impeachment notice on Mr Ayedatiwa, since last week.

He said, however, that the House had secured a court affidavit to serve the deputy governor the letter through other means.

Mr Oladiji said all the 26 lawmakers in the House had appended their signatures on the petition for the impeachment of the deputy governor.

The speaker debunked insinuation that the lawmakers collected N5 million each to initiate the impeachment process.

He said that the 10th assembly under his watch would not compromise.

“Whenever there is an impeachment case like this, people think that the executive must have lured the legislature to begin the process.

“I want to tell the whole world that we did not receive any gratification from anybody or anywhere.

“We are doing our work as lawmakers.

“We appropriate and at the same time, monitor what we appropriate. Let me tell you 26 lawmakers have now signed the letter which we will serve to him today,” he stated.

(NAN)

