Three persons have been rescued after a 40ft container fell on a car in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos.

The truck fell on the Toyota Corolla car from the Ojuelegba bridge around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq said in a statement on Monday.

The survivors were rescued from a trapped vehicle at Ojuelegba inward Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

The traffic agency said that one of the survivors came out unscathed while the other two have been taken to the hospital.

“The remaining two rescued casualties (an adult male and a female) were rushed to a hospital by an ambulance belonging to LASEMA,” the statement reads.

“Policemen from Surulere Police Division were at the scene to provide adequate security.

“While the entire Ojuelegba bridge inwards Stadium was temporarily closed and traffic diverted to the service lane by Lastma Officials.

“Rescue and recovery operators completed at 11:30 p.m. yesterday night and the temporarily closed Ojuelegba bridge was opened back for vehicular movement by Lastma officials by 11:20 p.m yesterday night.”

