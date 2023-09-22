The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving N375,455 million for scholarships and bursaries.

The president of NULASS, Shasanya Akinola, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the union was impressed with the commitment and consistency of the administration of Mr Sanwo-Olu in giving bursaries and scholarships since its inception.

He also thanked the Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdur-Rahman Lekki, for ensuring that no qualified student was left behind.

“We sincerely appreciate our dear governor for doing the needful. lt is a way of encouraging us.

“This package is for all Lagos indigenes schooling across the federation, and I must say this gesture has gone a long way to take care of some of our financial burdens.

