The State Security Services (SSS) has arrested a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Damilare Bello of Sagamu Constituency 1, in connection to bloody clashes that claimed many lives early in the week in the lawmaker’s constituency.

Mr Bello is a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The party confirmed the arrest of Mr Bello, while condemning it as political intimidation of the opposition.

In a statement by its state spokesperson, Akinloye Bankole, the party said Mr Bello was arrested late on Wednesday by the SSS.

The PDP, however, condemned the arrest, accusing the governor of intimidating the opposition with the secret police.

“As much as we do not object to DSS or any security agency investigation into the Sagamu carnage which has allegedly claimed more than 25 lives, we think that the investigation is not being conducted with optimum professionalism and sincerity.”

Claiming that nothing incriminating was found in Mr Bello’s residence at the time of his arrest, the party alleged that “the whole thing is an orchestrated attempt to give Hon Bello a bad name just to hang him.”

READ ALSO:

“It is also interesting that the Sagamu residence of the honourable member was thoroughly vandalised earlier today by some suspected APC-enabled thugs. The same man who returned from London to Abeokuta where he raised contributions on the floor of the house yesterday concerning security matters in his constituency.

“We have always held that the Sagamu killings are a direct fallout of the criminal empowerment of cultists against the people by the APC.

“The onus is, however, on the DSS to rise above partisanship in its duties. The security outfit is a creation of the law and should not be reduced to a mere tool of a political witch hunt by both the governor and APC against perceived opponents.

“The trajectories of Messrs Femi Davies, Daud Olatunji, and recently, Wale Adedayo are still fresh in our memories.

“As a law-abiding political organization, our great party will work with the DSS, and indeed other security agencies in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Ogun State, but we shall also not fold our arms and watch anyone throw innocent members of the public under the bus.”

The PDP charged the state government to look in Sagamu Local Government Area for the real troublemakers.

The spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunanya, neither picked his call nor responded to text and Whatsapp messages sent to him on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

