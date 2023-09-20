Residents of Lagos State are counting their losses from severe flooding caused by a week of heavy rainfall in many parts of the state.

The heavy rainfall, recorded between 8 and 16 September in different parts of Nigeria’s commercial capital city, wreaked havoc on infrastructure, businesses and properties.

While this newspaper visited some areas to observe the situation of the floods, residents and business owners in affected areas such as Trade fair, Alaba, Isolo, LASU-Igando road, Lagos-Badagry expressway, Lagos Benin expressway, Lekki, Agege, among other places have also continued to share videos online.

In reaction to this, the Lagos State House of Assembly passed a resolution, urging the Ministry of Environment to clear drainages and ensure proper carting of refuse to stem the flooding.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had projected that at least eight million residents in Lagos are prone to flood disasters with 12 per cent of the state subject to seasonal flooding, according to Lagos’ 2021 Climate Risk Assessment.

Poor road network in Lawoya

In a community called Lawoya in Ikotun under the Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA), residents lamented the state of the road, especially when it rains.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the road is not motorable, which endangers life in the community, particularly of pregnant women who may have to climb a pavement to access the road when it rains.

Toyin Ibrahim, a woman leader in the community, popularly called Alhaja, says it is difficult to connect with other communities or go to work when it rains and the road is flooded.

She says while the community is making an effort to construct a bridge, the state government must help them before “people start dying.”

“Imagine if we have to rush a pregnant woman to the hospital, no bike or car can take this road. Some people have to leave the community during the rainy season,” she says.

Israel Ademola and Oyinlola David, students of Igando Community High School who live in the community, say they have to take a longer route when going to school.

“On days when we decide to wait for the flood to go down, we either go to school late or just don’t bother to go,” Master Ademola says.

Another resident, who identified herself simply as Mrs Emmanuel, says the flood worsened this year as it now flows into homes in the community.

“Before now the water only stayed in the compound but now it goes inside. I even have to air my rice, mattress and other things,” she says.

Havoc on businesses

In nearby Wale Isa Street, a visually impaired man, Daniel Olukayode, who runs a small business, says the incessant rain and flood have been harsh on his business.

The 49-year-old farmer on 8 September lost 52 out of his 54 chickens, and 320 of 500 catfish after flood water entered his compound from his neighbour’s collapsed fence.

“I lost about N1 million. With my condition, I only have this as my main business. It was Lagos that empowered me then, I don’t have anything again,” Mr Olukayode says.

He says he has also lost his de-feathering machine, the fish pond, and the freezer among other things.

He called on charitable Nigerians to support him and the government to address the drainage system in the community.

According to his wife, Mrs Olukayode, the flood swept a tricycle from three streets away to theirs and almost swept away a man on the street before he was rescued by people.

“The flood was too much. It was at midnight my husband woke me that the water had started entering the house. I also lost my refrigerator,” she says.

“For the past six years now we have been going through this. It is coming from Governor’s Road and the Idimu area, they channel the water to this side.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Lawal Ayegbo, the Chairman of the Community Development Associations (CDA) covering Wale Isa, Lawoya and seven other streets, says they had written several letters to the state government.

“No one, not even cars can pass in any of these areas when it is flooded. Flood has swept away two people this year and we have done everything to publicise and get the government’s attention,”

NEMA confirms displacement

In another community, a motorcyclist was swept in the morning on 16 September into a canal near the Ile-Epo area of Alimosho LGA.

The incident occurred following many hours of rainfall.

The spokesperson of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, made this known on Saturday while reporting on the situation in some parts of the state that he visited.

He said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. and that the body of the victim was yet to be recovered as of the time he was speaking.

Mr Farinloye said some residents who have been displaced by the flood are taking refuge in four churches in the area.

“Some vulnerable groups have moved to temporary safe facilities, while the adults are salvaging their water-impacted properties,” he said.

More lamentations

Business owners have also lamented the state of Ogba Road, a major road that connects to Berger. There are huge potholes along the untarred road that becomes flooded and muddy when it rains.

Hassan Bello, who has been a transportation worker in Ogba for the past eight years, says people were moving their children away from the area because of the road.

“It is affecting business as you can see. This is a major road that leads to Berger Direct and it has the Area G police station and the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ),” Mr Bello says.

Also, Jude Smith, a boutique owner in Ogba for the past 15 years, laments the state of the road which “has long been affecting everything about the business.”

“Before now, I used to have customers who come with cars but now we hardly get to see anyone. Instead for people to stop and buy, they will leave for a better place.

“The drainage is blocked. Business has been too slow since this thing happened. People find it difficult to walk on the road, so they take another route,” Mr Smith says.

More floods

In Alaba International Market, PREMIUM TIMES also observed that the flood on Saturday forced business owners to close operations.

Confirming the authenticity of a video shared on X showing how the flood took over a gadgets and accessories shop, a source who identified simply as Chidi with X handle @Jasmine’s Dad, says many traders have had to close down.

“The shop in the video is for my distributor in Alaba who sent it to me to see the level of damage caused by the flood,” he says.

Flood also took over the Trade fair section along the Lagos-Badagry expressway. In a viral video, cars and people were seen stuck on the road due to the flood which has been attributed to a blocked drainage system.

In another report by the Punch newspaper, one person was killed at Gate House, Gold Crescent, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation Bungalow Scheme, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos.

There are several other places across Lagos with cases of displacement and loss of properties as a result of the flood.

NEMA appeals to residents

Earlier on Saturday, NEMA via its official X account also issued an appeal to Lagos residents, urging them to exercise extreme caution due to continuous rainfall.

The agency confirmed that certain vulnerable groups have relocated to temporary shelters, while adults are working to salvage their properties affected by the flooding.

NEMA said it is also providing assistance to a building owner whose fence has collapsed, necessitating reconstruction to stabilise the foundation and prevent it from collapsing onto the adjacent bungalow, following the directive of the agency’s Director General.

“NEMA is currently loading materials such as children’s and women’s clothing, mattresses, antiseptics, and other essential supplies to provide immediate relief to approximately 200 people in Orile Agege Local Government Area this afternoon,” it added.

