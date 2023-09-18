After crowning a challenging season with a Diamond League trophy in 100m hurdles in Eugene, USA on Sunday, Tobi Amusan is set to return to Nigeria in November to do what she loves doing best, giving the younger ones opportunities to showcase their talents.

According to a statement issued on Monday, between 3-4 November, young athletes from all the nooks and crannies of Ogun State will converge on the iconic Otunba Dipo Dina stadium, Ijebu-Ode, for the second edition of the Tobi Amusan/Abiola Onakoya Ijebu Sprint and Relays Meet.

Amusan and Abiola Onakoya are beneficiaries of youth development programmes in Ogun State which led to their discovery as young athletes. They both got scholarships to study at the University of El-Paso, in Texas, USA.

Before they graduated from the school, both represented Team Nigeria at the youth, junior, and senior levels.

After winning laurels for Nigeria and being a good ambassador of the country, they believe the best way they could give back to their community is to give younger ones opportunities.

This edition has the support of the Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun who named Amusan Ogun State Youth Ambassador after she broke the 100m hurdles record at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

Amusan who also won the gold medal in the event is the first and only Nigerian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships since the inaugural edition in 1983.

It is in recognition of her contributions to the growth of athletics from the grassroots and also her achievements that earned Amusan the ambassadorial role.

Unlike the inaugural edition which was limited to Ijebu-Ode, this second edition has the blessing of the Ogun State Government, so it will cover all the schools from across the state.

Apart from certificates and medals winner of this edition will also go home with spike shoes, canvas, and other items, aside from the prizes that will be awarded to winning schools.

