Residents of Area 8, OPIC Estate, Agbara in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have appealed for the help of the state government after a flood ravaged the area.

The flood followed four days of relentless rainfall in many parts of the state.

Residents said they were being forced to relocate as rainwater continued to submerge buildings.

In a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, some of the victims described their situation as an ‘impending disaster’.

The letter, co-signed by the estate chairman, Adebowale Odunayo, and the assistant secretary, Iziokhai Ohioze, called the attention of the government to “the ravaging effect of incessant flooding that our community has been experiencing over time.”

It said the situation was “formally reported to OPIC Management on several occasions but each visit ended with promises, which remain unfulfilled, leaving residents to the vagary of nature.”

They said, over the past few years, the frequency and intensity of flooding in Area 8, had increased substantially.

They said an absence of drainage systems had worsened the situation during downpours, “resulting in water entering our homes and causing damage to the foundations, walls, and interiors of our buildings.

READ ALSO:

“This does not only lead to financial losses for us as property owners but also compromises the structural integrity of our homes as well as results in a psychological nightmare once there is an impending rain.”

While noting that flooding is a natural occurrence, the people said “with well-compacted road network and proper channelisation, it can be minimised and mitigated.

“Your Excellency Sir, please kindly come to our rescue. Our lives and properties are being challenged negatively. Our safety and in particular that of our children as well as the aged amongst us is being put in jeopardy.

“Sir, we solicit your approval for an immediate upgrade of the entire drainage architecture of the area. We equally crave the indulgence of Your Excellency for rehabilitation of the road within the OPIC Estate, particularly Roads 411, 800, 808, 81 which we believe if tarred, would complement the drainage system,” they appealed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

