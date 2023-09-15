The deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will not resign from his position despite recent developments in the state, this newspaper can exclusively report.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, who was acting governor until last week when Governor Rotimi Akeredolu returned from a three-month medical leave in Germany, is reportedly under pressure by forces within the cabinet to resign or face impeachment

Credible Government House sources familiar with the development told this newspaper that two options are being tabled by some elements in the governor’s camp on the fate of Mr Aiyedatiwa should he refuse to resign.

The first option is to get him out via impeachment by the state House of Assembly while the second option is to ostracise him in government till the end of the administration in 2024.

The arrowhead of the impeachment plan is a senior government official, who fell out with the deputy governor when Mr Akeredolu was abroad for medical care.

Their dispute was allegedly over the acting governor then reportedly not being carried along in the funding of the governor’s treatment in Germany. Mr Aiyedatiwa was reportedly bypassed in critical issues of governance which he ought to have been in charge of as the acting governor.

According to a government source who does not want to be named for fear of being reprimanded or even sacked, the senior government official and his group believe it is dangerous to keep a man perceived to be disloyal and ‘inordinately ambitious’ in the cabinet.

“They contend that should the governor’s sickness relapse, the deputy governor may kick him out since he could not get his way the first time,” he said.

The second option, the source said, is being canvassed by moderate elements in the governor’s camp who believe that impeaching Mr Aiyedatiwa over “trumped-up charges” will portray the governor as being vindictive and vengeful, which may turn the people of the state against him in the long run.

Resignation plan

Contrary to the rumour of resignation currently gaining traction in the state, Mr Aiyedatiwa is determined to serve out his term with his principal, an associate of his told this reporter.

“Mr Aiyedatiwa is loyal to his principal. He is focused on serving out his term with the governor,” he said.

The associate, who craved anonymity, told this newspaper late Wednesday that to force his resignation, there are moves to forge the signature of Mr Aiyedatiwa on a letter announcing his resignation.

The associate said once the letter is read at a state executive council meeting, it would be the end of Mr Aiyedatiwa’s time in Mr Akeredolu’s cabinet.

The cabinet meeting may be held in the Ibadan residence of Mr Akeredolu, a source said. “The governor is now ruling from outside the state,” he said.

The governor has yet to return to Akure, the Ondo State capital since he came back from Germany. The few official duties he has discharged so far, including the announcement of his resumption of office and signing of the LCDA Creation Bill into law were all done in Ibadan.

According to the associate, a replacement for Mr Aiyedatiwa is already being sought in the southern part of the state.

He said part of the drastic measures taken by those in the camp of the governor to force the resignation of Mr Ayedatiwa is the sacking of the media aides of the deputy governor recently.

The press statement announcing the sacking of the media personnel by the governor, signed by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, directed the Ministry of Information and Orientation to henceforth be providing press coverage for the deputy governor whenever he has any media engagement.

The governor’s action has attracted condemnation from people across the state, although those sympathetic to Mr Akeredolu believe it was the right decision to cut the deputy governor to size.

On the possibility of any feud between Messrs Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu which may have soured the relationship between the two, the associate said there was none whatsoever as such except perhaps concerning the 2024 succession battle in the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is rumoured to be interested in succeeding his boss come 2024, a move which is believed not to be going down well with some political operators within and outside the government.

Those in the governor’s camp believe, however, that Mr Aiyedatiwa did not do enough to push back malicious rumours spread about Mr Akeredolu’s health while he was in Germany for treatment. Some believe that this is the genesis of the face-off between him and his principal.

Background

Mr Aiyedatiwa, initially believed to be one of the strong allies of Mr Akederdolu, was chosen by the latter as his deputy governorship candidate in the 2020 election, which they jointly won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Until very recently, Mr Aiyedatiwa from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state in Ondo South senatorial district was perceived in most quarters as the governor’s trusted ally, hence, his choice to replace Agboola Ajayi, who fell out with Mr Akeredolu at the tail end of the latter’s first term in office.

At what exact point the parting of ways between the governor and the deputy governor happened is not exactly clear but some sources in the state ascribe it to the way and manner the news concerning the governor’s health was handled, coupled with how some elements in the cabinet allegedly sidelined Mr Aiyedatiwa even when Mr Akeredolu transmitted power to him via a letter to the House of Assembly.

Although Mr Aiyedatiwa was the acting governor in theory, most people in the state believe he was not in charge of the government and governance apparatus, even though the deputy governor repeatedly claimed in several fora that he was in charge.

While the governor’s camp believed that Mr Aiyedatiwa’s men were behind unsavoury rumours about the governor’s ill health, the deputy governor’s camp maintained its innocence, insisting that the deputy is loyal to the governor, even in the face of insults to his person and office.

The associate said, “Mr Ayedatiwa remains loyal to his principal, whom he considers as his greatest political benefactor so far. He will never do anything to undermine the governor in any way. This is why he resisted the urge by some mischief-makers to sack the entire cabinet and appoint his own trusted associates while the governor was away.”

According to the associate, Mr Aiyedatiwa never authorised anyone to spread malicious rumours about the governor’s health.

When contacted to speak on the allegations to impeach or force the deputy governor to resign, on Thursday, the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Olatunde, said they were false.

“These allegations are mere distractions that we will not entertain. Governor Akeredolu is fully engaged in the responsibilities of governing the state. Since his return last week, he has been actively meeting with key stakeholders and recently signed the LCDA bill into law.”

The governor’s primary focus, the spokesperson said, right now, “is advancing the state. Just last week, he met with the Ondo National Assembly Caucus, emphasising the significance of the proposed Port Ondo,” adding that, “He is dedicated to ensuring the swift completion of the second flyover in Akure, which is the second of its kind in the state after the successful construction of the Ore flyover.

“Our commitment remains steadfast in prioritising the welfare of the people. Governor Akeredolu is resolute in achieving the goals outlined in the REDEEMED Agenda of his administration. In six years, we have not only met but surpassed expectations. Therefore, rest assured that Mr Governor is diligently dedicated to the business of governance. We kindly urge you to disregard these distracting allegations,” the spokesperson added.

