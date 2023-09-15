The Third Mainland Bridge will be shut to motorists to allow the commencement of remedial repair on bad portions of the bridge.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation announced this in a statement signed by Abdulhafiz Toriola, its permanent secretary, on Thursday.

The road repair is carried out with the collaboration of the Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The palliative works will be carried out on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays starting on 17 September (Sunday) and 24 September (Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the scheduled days.

“The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island,” the statement reads.

“The palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconveniences for motorists.

“The following alternative routes have been made available for use during the rehabilitation works;

In a travel advisory by the transport ministry, motorists from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis, inwards Lagos Island, will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Murtala Muhammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

Mr Toriola urged motorists to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.

