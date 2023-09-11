Months of high-level political intrigues and tension came to a temporary stop in Ondo State last week as Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu returned on Thursday from a three-month medical treatment in Germany.

Mr Akeredolu’s long absence and the perceived severity of his ailment had led to a power struggle in his cabinet as his officials sought vintage positions ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state.

There was a vacuum at the driving seat of the state government until the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was formally named acting governor by the state House of Assembly after Governor Akeredolu had transmitted a letter to the lawmakers informing them of his medical leave.

Some opportunistic individuals had seized the vacuum to pursue their political ambitions, thereby creating tension within and outside the government in the state.

Emblematic of the crisis was a pervasive rumour in the state of a rift between the deputy governor and the family of the governor, with Mr Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, said to have illegally made herself a proxy governor.

This was believed to be connected to the sudden emergence of reports on social media accusing Mr Aiyedatiwa of brutal domestic violence against his wife.

Mr Aiyedatiwa grappled with his new role as acting governor while also fighting to deflect the obvious smear campaign aimed at destroying his political career.

Much as he denied the allegation of wife battery, the reports persisted for weeks in the news channels.

The development created factions in the Akeredolu cabinet, fuelled by the lack of clarity over the governor’s illness. It was a case of when the cat was away, the mice playing and dancing around the house, creating all manners of mess.

Mr Akeredolu’s return on Thursday, at least, temporarily calmed the storms in his government.

Alex Ajipe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed his joy over the governor’s return.

“After the uncertainties, we are grateful to God that Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has returned from his medical leave abroad,” he said when speaking with PREMIUM TIMES

Now that the governor is back, Mr Ajipe said “We can look forward to his leadership and guidance in finishing what he has started.

“We trust that his experience and dedication will help us navigate any remaining storms and bring about a peaceful and prosperous future for Ondo State.”

While the governor was on his sick bed, different groups held prayer sessions for his full recovery, including the ruling APC, the state government, traditional rulers, religious groups and labour unions.

With his return in one piece on Thursday, the insinuations and bickering were suspended, as his officials and political factions joined the other various groups in celebrating the event.

But his presence may only have taken the competition for power and advantage in his government and the APC into a new phase.

The governor upon his arrival immediately wrote to notify the state House of Assembly of his readiness to resume his duties.

“I am back,” he declared as he officially reclaimed the rein of authority. He thanked residents of the state and members of his cabinet for their love, support and prayers for him.

Leaders of organised labour, including the NLC and the TUC, visited the governor to express their joy on his return to the state.

Leaders of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) described his return as a heartwarming development.

In a statement by its state chairman, Segun Ajiboye, and secretary, Steve Modupe, the union said the governor’s recovery from his ill-health “is a manifestation of spiritual intervention of God and answering of unprecedented prayers offered by the people for him.”

The state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) also expressed joy at the return of the governor.

On Sunday, the chairman of the association, Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, and secretary, Adeayo Omotehinse, in a statement said the association also prayed for his recovery while he was away.

Traditional rulers, pensioners and other unions in the state also said they were elated to have Mr Akeredolu back in the state.

The traditional institutions in the state, especially the traditional council of Owo, the governor’s home town, were effusive in welcoming the governor back.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been the only discordant tune, as it immediately took issues with how the governor made his return.

Kennedy Peretei, the spokesperson of the party, said the governor was disrespectful to the Ondo people by moving into his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he has been meeting with members of his cabinet and the state House of Assembly.

“While Akeredolu was in Germany attending to his health, Ondo suffered multidimensional setbacks from in-fighting to huge sums of money siphoned from the state treasury as medical expenses,” he said.

The PDP had earlier faulted how the government handled issues regarding the health of the governor.

But the ruling APC had defended the government and accused the PDP of politicising the health condition of the governor.

“Noisemakers”

Now that the governor has returned, the “noisemakers” in his party will be silent again. Those with governorship ambitions ahead of the transition next year will speak in hushed tones, careful not to irritate the governor who will play a key role in the succession process

The deputy governor is from the southern senatorial district of the state and is expected to run in 2024. His capacity to lead was tested in the last three months. Despite the challenges and the intrigues that surrounded him, however, Mr Aiyedatiwa gave a good account of himself.

Despite the current jolly mood, there is an uneasy calm within the government concerning Mr Aiyedatiwa’s governorship ambition. His rivals are questioning his loyalty to the governor.

Some have even claimed that the deputy governor has shown less loyalty than his predecessor, Agboola Ajayi.

It will be recalled that Mr Ajayi narrowly avoided impeachment in Mr Akeredolu’s first term over his move to challenge the governor in the 2020 APC primary. He eventually left the ruling party to run against Mr Akeredolu on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party.

Mr Ajayi is back in the PDP where he ran as the senatorial candidate for Ondo South in the 2023 general elections but lost to Jimoh Ibrahim of the APC.

“Lucky’s disloyalty was evident in greater measure,” a source in the administration told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It is something everyone around is aware of.”

Mr Aiyedatiwa was accused of rejecting the decision of the governor on important issues and not protecting his interest while Mr Akeredolu was away. He was also accused of wishing the governor did not return so that he could serve out the remainder of his tenure.

However, the source indicated that the governor is not in the mood at the moment for a fight with anybody.

“If the governor wanted to penalise him, he would not have allowed him to visit him in Ibadan on Friday, he would have just asked him to stay away. You know the governor does not know how to pretend,” he said.

However, a public commentator, Kunle Adeyeri, dismissed the criticisms as unfair and unwarranted. He said Mr Aiyedatiwa comported himself very well as acting governor.

“Aiyedatiwa has proven to be honest and loyal despite the tide of criticism,” Mr Adeyeri said.

“When he was acting governor, the Sunshine State was at peace. The state was not in the news for negative reasons.

“The controversies surrounding the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) was stemmed with amicable resolutions. He did well by encouraging Omoyeni Joy who performed well in the last WASSCE. Even the ruling APC was at peace with many activities going on in the party.”

There is just over a year of the administration left before the next election.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the governor, Richard Olatunde, said he has fully settled down to work.

“As you can see, we are fully settled and work has started, and the governor is set to attend to his duties as the days roll on,” Mr Olatunde added.

