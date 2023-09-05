Local divers have recovered more bodies of victims of a road accident from the Omo River in Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a Toyota Sienna car plunged into the river on Saturday, near J4 in Ijebu East Local Government Area on the Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway.

Three bodies had immediately been recovered and an injured passenger.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, gave the registration number of the car as APP830HX.

According to her, the suspected cause of the lone crash was overspeeding leading to loss of control by the driver.

Ms Okpe further said the injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic in J4 for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode.

In another statement, Ms Okpe said two more bodies had been recovered from the river by local divers, bringing the number of dead victims to five.

“Two additional dead bodies were found by local divers today (Monday),” she said in the statement.

