The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a new list of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, during plenary on Monday, read a letter containing the fresh list, signed by Mr Sanwo-Olu.

In the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the governor urged the lawmakers to “assess these nominees for clearance.”

“The successful formation of the state executive council is a crucial step in our collective to ensure a just, equitable and prosperous Lagos state,” he said.

The list comprises 18 names, including some of those earlier rejected by the lawmakers.

The governor in July had sent the names of 39 nominees, but the House cleared 22, rejecting 17.

This development generated divergent opinions in the public space, with many interpreting that the governor and the speaker were at loggerheads.

Subsequently, the state’s Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) met amidst the row over the development.

New list

Five of six former commissioners initially rejected by the House are included in the fresh list sent to the legislative house for a second chance.

The ex-commissioners include Gbenga Omotoso (Information and strategy), Akin Abayomi (Health) and Sam Egube (Economic planning and budget).

Others are Cecilia Dada (Women’s affairs and poverty alleviation) and Olalere Odusote (Energy resources).

Folashade Adefisayo, a former commissioner for Education, did not make the second list.

The speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, urged the chairman of the screening committee, Fatai Mojeed, to ensure a thorough screening process while carrying out the exercise.

The ad-hoc committee will report its findings to the House on Thursday.

Names of those who made the fresh list

1. Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

2. Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

3. Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

4. Engr. Olalere Odusote

5. Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

6. Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

7. Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

8. Mr. Samuel Egube

9. Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu

10. Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada

11. Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare

12. Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso

13. Mr. Mosopefolu George

14. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

15. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

16. Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

17. Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

18. Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

