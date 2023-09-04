The Lagos Blue Rail Train began operations Monday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu joined hundreds of commuters on the inaugural ride.

The train journeyed from the Marina station to Mile 12 in a less than 30 minutes. The journey kickstarted at 09:13 a.m. and arrived at the last bus stop at 09:35 a.m.

Using the Cowry Card, the train can be boarded at the Marina Station, National Theatre Station, Iganmu Station, Alaba Station and Mile 2 Station.

The metro line will be commencing operations on Tuesday, 5 September, at 6:30 a.m., the state government has said.

A full Journey from Marina to Mile 2 will cost N750, zonal fares will be between N400 and N500 (for people not making the complete full trip).

However, due to the transportation palliative announced by the governor, the highest fare for the full trip will be N375.

During the ride, many passengers spoke to PREMIUM TIMES about their experience and why they think it’s”unique.”

Isiaka Abdulwaheed described his experience as “wonderful.” He said he had the cowry card and only recharged it with N3,000 when he got to the Marina station.

He said N375 was deducted for the journey from Marina to Mile 2.

Tolulope Braimoh said it is a “smooth” ride.

Iyu Oladunjoye, Eko Akete Grammar School principal, applauded the state’s government for bringing metro line into life.

A high school student, Jimoh Moridiya, said “it is very convenient and comfortable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

