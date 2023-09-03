The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted illicit drugs concealed in semovita, pepper and scent leaf packs at the Lagos airport.

The illicit drugs include various quantities of ephedrine, skunk and nitrous oxide, popularly called laughing gas, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday.

The illicit drugs were concealed in semovita packs and dry pepper and scent leaf ready to be shipped to South Africa and Kenya through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja area of the state.

The agency said the drug traffickers who are members of transnational Drug Trafficking Organisations (DTO) have been arrested, “their mansions raided and their luxury vehicles seized.”

“Through credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Friday, 25th August, intercepted a notorious drug trafficker, Suleiman Babatunde Oba, who is a member of a cartel distributing Cocaine, Heroine, Methamphetamine and Ephedrine between Nigeria, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and Europe,” the statement reads.

“He was arrested while attempting to board a Rwanda Air flight to South Africa with two boxes loaded with ephedrine sealed in semovita packs.

“The recovered substance is a precursor chemical and active ingredient in the production of methamphetamine.”

According to the agency, the suspect, who holds a South African passport and is married to a South African lady, has lived there for over 20 years. He identified one Hakeem Salami, who lives in Lagos and abroad, as the head of the drug ring.

“A follow-up raid in the house of Salami located at 75 Wosilatu Dawodu Street, Ijesha, Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos on Monday 28th August revealed that he had fled the country on the same day Suleiman was arrested,” the statement continues.

“However, a white Toyota Venza car with registration number LSR 410 HT, a Mercedes Benz SUV marked LSD 998HP, phones and vital documents needed for further investigation were recovered from the house.

“In August 2021, the Agency had seized 25.60kg ephedrine from a trafficker, Arua Emmanuel Onwuka, at the Lagos airport, a seizure that has also been traced to the same cartel whose identified members are currently on the run.

“An official of the airport, Godwin Shedrack (a.k.a Goddy), fingered as a member of the syndicate, is also under investigation.”

Scent leaf, pepper

In the same vein, the anti-narcotics agency thwarted an attempt by another syndicate to export 10.40kg skunk concealed with scent leaf and pepper, going to Nairobi, Kenya, on 26 August at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

One Ekechukwu Ndubuisi has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

“Another bid to export a consignment of 180 canisters of laughing gas to South Africa by a freight agent, Oyekola Gbenga Akeem, for a fee of Two Million Naira (N2, 000, 000) was also frustrated by operatives who seized the cargo and arrested the suspect,” the spokesperson said.

‘Drug kingpin’

NDLEA operatives on 25 August succeeded in arresting a drug kingpin, Ngene Emmanuel Onyedikachi, who recruited the fake couple, Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum arrested for ingesting 1.822kg and 1.50kg of Cocaine respectively at the Lagos airport on 1 August while on their way to India.

The alleged kingpin was picked up at his residence located at 28 Afolabi Brown Street, Akoka, Yaba, after intensive surveillance that lasted 25 days.

